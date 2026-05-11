NCW Flags "Zero POSH Compliance" at TCS Nashik, Report Details Extreme Workplace Abuse

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has released a comprehensive fact-finding report following a suo moto cognizance of serious allegations involving the systemic harassment of female employees at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik, Maharashtra. The report, which exceeds 50 pages and includes over 25 recommendations, was submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 8, 2026.

Under the directive of NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, the Fact-Finding Committee—comprising Justice Sadhna Jadhav (Retd.), former DGP B.K. Sinha, Advocate Monika Arora, and NCW Senior Coordinator Ms. Lilabati—conducted an extensive inquiry on April 18 and 19. The team interviewed victims, police officials, and members of the Internal Committee (IC) to investigate claims of a hostile workplace environment.

Systemic harassment and coercion

The inquiry revealed a deeply disturbing environment marked by the pervasive sexual, emotional, and mental harassment of young female employees. The committee found that the accused individuals—identified as Danish, Tausif, and Raza Memon—had established control over the Nashik office, allegedly targeting vulnerable staff members through stalking and predatory behavior.

The report also details a pattern of religious humiliation. The accused reportedly bullied female employees by insulting Hindu beliefs and traditions while aggressively promoting religious superiority, creating a coercive atmosphere through repeated anti-religious comments. Furthermore, the committee noted that leadership failures contributed to this toxicity; specifically, it alleged that Ashwini Chainani endorsed these acts through silence and insensitivity, leaving employees fearful of professional repercussions like termination or transfer if they spoke out.



Zero compliance with the POSH act

The commission expressed shock at what it termed a "governance deficit" regarding the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (POSH) Act, 2013. The investigation found that TCS Nashik shared a common Internal Committee with the Pune unit, a direct contravention of the Act. Key findings regarding compliance included:

Lack of Visibility: There were no posters, contact details, or placards informing employees of their rights or the penalties for non-compliance.

Institutional Neglect: Not a single IC member had ever visited or inspected the Nashik unit to implement safety mandates.

Security Lapses: Although CCTV cameras were installed on the premises, the committee found that they were non-functional.

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The NCW has recommended that the accused be charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically citing sections related to outraging religious feelings (Section 299) and the abuse of authority to induce sexual conduct (Section 68a). The committee has further guided the police to utilize the Witness Protection Act, 2017, to shield complainants from social stigma, media intrusion, and professional retaliation.