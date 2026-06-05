NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance, Demands Swift Probe into Brutal Murder of Delhi University Professor

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a woman professor from Delhi University and has directed the Delhi Police to take immediate and stringent action in the case.

The professor was found dead inside her residence in Vasundhara Enclave, east Delhi, in an incident that has sparked widespread concern over the safety of women, particularly those living alone in the national capital.

In a strongly worded statement, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognizance of the disturbing media reports surrounding the case. Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking a time-bound and comprehensive response.

The Commission has demanded a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days, covering multiple aspects of the investigation. This includes the status of the FIR registered in the case, progress of the probe, forensic and post-mortem findings, analysis of CCTV footage, call detail records, and other digital evidence. The NCW has also asked for updates on efforts to identify, trace, and apprehend the perpetrator(s).Additionally, the Commission wants details on the examination of all possible suspects and individuals known to the victim. It has further sought information on steps being taken by the police to strengthen the safety and security of women living alone in Delhi.

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“The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the incident and stated that violence against women, including within the safety of their own homes, is a matter of grave concern and must be met with swift investigation and strict action under law,” the statement read.

The seven-day deadline set by the NCW is expected to keep pressure on authorities for a thorough and transparent probe.

