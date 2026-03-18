NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Pact For Assam Elections, BJP To Contest On 89 Seats

Dispur: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, with the Bharatiya Janata Party set to contest on 89 seats. While the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will fight on 26 seats, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will contest on 11 constituencies.

The decision was announced after BJP held a meeting of its Assam core group at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabi and Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal were among those in attendace.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling over Assam since 2016. The party is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.

There are 126 Assembly constituencies in the state and elections for all of them will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.

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