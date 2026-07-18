‘NDA Gaining Strength Because People Have Faith in PM Modi’: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Hails Prime Minister's Leadership

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the NDA was growing stronger because of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He praised PM Modi's leadership and asserted that the alliance wanted to further strengthen the Prime Minister's hands.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Dy CM said, "The NDA is gaining strength because people have faith in PM Modi. He delivers on his promises and serves the nation with dedication, driving the country forward.

Have you ever seen a Prime Minister who hasn't taken a single day off in 12 years? Today, the nation is progressing and moving towards becoming an economic superpower... We are a constituent party of the NDA; ours is a long-standing alliance. We, too, want the NDA to grow stronger, PM Modi's hands to be strengthened, and the country to continue its forward momentum."

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Shinde said the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was built on a shared commitment to public welfare rather than power, asserting that the NDA remained united despite attempts by the opposition to create differences.

"No matter how much ill-will they (opposition parties) try to generate, our (Shiv Sena and BJP) mutual goodwill will always endure. Our friendship is not based on the pursuit of office or power... but to bring about positive change in people's lives. During my 2.5-year tenure as Chief Minister, we worked as a team. CM Devendra Fadnavis and I functioned cohesively. Our agenda is to propel Maharashtra forward and strengthen the NDA," he further said.

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Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shinde. This takes the Shiv Sena's strength to 13, reducing UBT Sena to three members in the Lok Sabha.

Further, Shinde said the Centre would take a decision in the best interest of students on the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy.

"The protesters were agitating over the NEET exam, and the Central Government will certainly make a decision in the best interest of the people and the students," Shinde said.

Delhi Police took Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital this morning following concerns over his health after his prolonged hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Shinde also backed the Women's Reservation Bill, saying support for women's reservation would be welcomed.