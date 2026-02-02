NDA Partners of Manipur Called To Delhi Amid Buzz Over Govt Formation

New Delhi: With President's rule in Manipur due to end later this month unless extended by Parliament, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that NDA partners in the state have been called to Delhi for a meeting.

"All NDA partners have been invited....Let's hope for a positive response," Biren Singh told reporters.

In response to a query, he said the government is an ongoing process.

"The government is a continuing process. I try my best to change the landscape in the state of Manipur," he said.

Advertisement

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 in 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister following months of intermittent violence in the state following ethnic tensions between the Kuki Zo and Meitei ethnic groups.

Sources said that BJP leadership is likely to take a call on extension of President's Rule in the state after interaction with NDA leaders in the state.

Advertisement

Union Home Ministry in December gave another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report “as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026.”