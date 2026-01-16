Updated 16 January 2026 at 19:35 IST
'NDA's Track Record Struck A Cord With People Of Maharashtra': PM Modi After Mahayuti's Historic Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Maharashtra after the Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the local body elections. The PM stated that the results indicate that NDA's bond with the people of Maharashtra has "deepened".
In a post on X, the PM said, “Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance!” He added, "The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that NDA’s bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with."
PM Modi also acknowledged BJP workers' efforts, saying, “I am very proud of every NDA Karyakarta who worked tirelessly among people across Maharashtra. They talked about our alliance’s track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them.”
