NDA Sweeps Bihar: 20 Key Highlights from the 2025 Assembly Elections

The NDA’s landslide marks its strongest showing in Bihar in over a decade.

The BJP registered its best-ever assembly performance since 2010, winning 89 seats.

For the second straight election, the BJP emerged as the senior partner within the NDA alliance.

The party has consistently added 15–20 seats in each of the last two assembly contests.

The JD(U) nearly doubled its tally compared to 2020, securing 85 seats.

This was JD(U)’s finest performance since the 2010 assembly polls.

Congress slumped to just 6 seats, its weakest showing in Bihar since 2010.

The party is on track to record its second-worst performance in the state’s electoral history.

The RJD’s tally collapsed to 25 seats, one-third of its 2020 numbers.

This was RJD’s poorest assembly performance since 2010.

Chirag Paswan emerged as a decisive factor, with LJP (Ram Vilas) bagging 19 seats and boosting NDA’s vote share.

Tejashwi Yadav’s chief ministerial ambitions were decisively rejected by voters in his first outing as the projected CM face.

Congress reinforced its image as the opposition’s weak link, dragging down the MGB’s fortunes.

A clear consolidation of Hindu votes on the ground powered the NDA’s numbers.

Women voters once again played a pivotal role, strongly favouring the NDA.

The Muslim vote showed signs of division, which indirectly benefited the NDA.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting 238 seats, failed to open its account, proving that social media buzz did not translate into ground support.

The RJD now faces an existential crisis in the post-Lalu era.

With this win, the BJP closed 2025 with a perfect record at the assembly level, having also triumphed in Delhi earlier this year.