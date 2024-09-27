Published 03:30 IST, September 28th 2024
'Neck Was Broken...': Father Of Hathras Victim Killed In School As Part Of 'Human Sacrifice'
Kritarth was allegedly abducted from the school’s hostel by one of his teachers, director and school owner and was killed in the name of black magic.
Boy killed in school for black magic in Hathras | Image: PTI (Representative Image)
03:30 IST, September 28th 2024