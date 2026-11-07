'Need Matured LoP Like Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, Sushma Ji, Jaitley ji': Kiren Rijiju Offers ‘Friendly Advice’ to Congress
In an X post, Rijiju wrote: “Do not take it negatively. I’m giving a friendly advice as a political rival not as an enemy. A strong opposition is good for India. Need matured LoP like Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, Sushma Ji, Jaitley ji. Otherwise congress will lose further & keep raising bogus Vote Chori”
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged the Congress to build a strong and mature opposition, saying it is essential for the country’s democratic health.
In a post on X, Rijiju wrote: “Do not take it negatively. I’m giving a friendly advice as a political rival not as an enemy. A strong opposition is good for India. Need matured LoP like Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, Sushma Ji, Jaitley ji. Otherwise congress will lose further & keep raising bogus Vote Chori.”
Earlier, on November 4, the minister listed seven suggestions he said could help the Congress win more seats if followed by Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju wrote: “Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these:
1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently.
2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition.
3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda.
4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy.
5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussion.
6. Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions.
7. Allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics.”
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Rijiju framed both messages as constructive suggestions from a political rival rather than an adversary, stressing that a robust opposition benefits India.
Rijiju had also shared a video showing opposition MPs staging a walk-out from the House with a caption, "Parliament is the House for debates & discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate!"
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