'Need Of The Hour': PM Modi Calls For Women’s Reservation In Legislative Bodies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday higlighted that reservation for women in legislative bodies was the "need of the hour". He said that any delay in bringing this reservation will be "deeply unfortunate".

"Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-Ed," PM Modi posted on X.

The PM's remarks come as the Union cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act that will ensure its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The amendment bill guarantees 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies to women.

The Prime Minister also shared an open editorial on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in which he emphasised the "vast" contribution of women in nation-building and commended their achievements across every field in the present time.

Advertisement

PM Modi further noted that greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion, and basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women's participation in economic and social life.

"Women constitute nearly half of India's population. Their contributions to our nation are vast and invaluable. Today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field. From science and technology to entrepreneurship, from sports to the armed forces and from music to the arts, women are at the forefront of India's progress. Over the years, sustained efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for women's empowerment. Greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion and better access to basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women's participation in economic and social life," the Prime Minister wrote in his article.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister further highlighted the efforts made by the previous governments towards ensuring women's reservation, adding that it never "saw the light of day". He further considered the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as one of the most special occasions of his life.

"It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women's reservation in place.

Over the decades, there have been repeated efforts to provide women with their rightful place in democratic institutions by the previous governments. Committees were made, bill drafts were introduced but they never saw the light of day. But the broad consensus has remained that women's representation in legislative bodies has to increase. In September 2023, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam with the same spirit of consensus. I consider it to be among the most special occasions of my life," PM Modi wrote in his editorial.

PM Modi's remarks come ahead of the special parliament session, set to commence from April 16, for discussion over the proposed amendment in Women's Reservation Act.

While the government has called a special parliament session to discuss the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, the opposition parties have been constantly demanding an all-party meeting before the session.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday called for an all-party meeting and urged the government to discuss whatever proposal it has regarding the legislation.

"Congress has told the government to call an All-Party meeting and discuss whatever proposal it has. It should stop divide and rule politics," Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of Communications, told ANI.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

The legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making.

The act was enacted in September 2023, which sought to enhance women's participation in politics and included specific quotas for SC/ST women within the reserved seats.