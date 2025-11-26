'Need Salary ASAP': Terror Doctor Adeel's Deleted WhatsApp Chats Before Delhi Blast Revealed

New Delhi: Fresh revelations have been made in the Delhi Red Fort blast case after investigative agencies examined the mobile phone of a terrorist who is under arrest in connection with the investigation into the deadly explosion, that killed 15 individuals and left several others injured. While investigating the deleted data on Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather's phone, the agencies retrieved his WhatsApp chats.

The deleted WhatsApp chats of the key accused in the Faridabad terror module revealed that he was in dire need of money. The chats are from September 5, September 6, September 7 and September 9, just weeks before his alleged accomplice, Dr. Umar Nabi, caused a terror blast near the busy area of Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi.

The messages were deleted before the blast (November 10) and his arrest (November 6). Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Dr. Adeel was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. CCTV footages had captured him sticking the posters in multiple locations across the city. His arrest unveiled the Faridabad terror module, which was involved in the 10/11 Delhi blast. He was a senior resident at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag until October 2024.

Deleted WhatsApp Chats

In a WhatsApp message sent on November 5, the terror doctor was seen requesting for his salary to be credited to his account since he was in “dire need of money”. His message read, “Good afternoon Sir…I had requested for the salary to be credited…Will be your great help sir…In dire need of money.”

His desperate plea for money continued the next morning as he again texted the same person, saying he would be “grateful” to him if he sent the salary.

On September 7, Dr. Adeel again texted the man, saying, “Need salary ASAP sir… In need of money…Plz will be your great help.”

He continued pleading with the man on September 9, saying, “Plz do it tomorrow. I am in very need sir.”

Investigators are suspecting whether the doctor was requesting for money to finance the Delhi blast. As per reports, it is suspected that Dr. Adeel contributed Rs 8 lakh for the Delhi blast.