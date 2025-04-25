‘My Country Comes First’: Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence on Receiving Hate, Backlash Over Arshad Nadeem Invite

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has spoken out against the recent backlash he has faced after inviting Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a decision that was made before the tragic terrorist attacks in Pahalgam.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Chopra defended his actions, emphasising his love for his country and his commitment to maintaining the respect and honour of his family.

Invitation to Arshad Nadeem

Chopra explained that his invitation to Nadeem was a gesture between athletes, with the goal of bringing world-class sporting events to India. He made it clear that the invitation had been sent out days before the tragic incident in Pahalgam.

However, following the attack, Chopra announced that it was no longer appropriate for Nadeem to participate in the event.

Pain Over Backlash and Targeting of Family

In his post, Neeraj Chopra expressed deep pain over the abuse and hatred directed at him and his family.

He stated, “There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another-nothing more, nothing less.”

Standing Strong for India

He also reiterated his unwavering dedication to his country, writing, “My country and its interests will always come first. To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place. I am confident that our country's response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served.”

Chopra also expressed his frustration at the way his integrity and his family's reputation had been questioned, stating, “It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason. We are simple people, please don't make us out to be anything else.”

He added that false narratives had been spread about him by certain sections of the media, and just because he had not spoken up earlier, it did not mean those stories were true.

Neeraj Chopra also reflected on how public opinion can shift over time, mentioning how his mother’s innocent comment had been praised a year ago but was now being used against her. He concluded his post with a determination to continue his efforts to put India on the global sporting map, writing, “I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons.”

Pahalgam Attack