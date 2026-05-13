NEET Paper Leak: Woman Among 2 Held In Maharashtra, Handed Over To CBI

Pune: In a fresh development in the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak case, two more suspects, including a woman from Pune, were detained by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per reports, the woman, identified as Manisha Waghmare, was picked up from Pune’s Bibvewadi area. Reports indicated that Waghmare was a beautician by profession.

Another suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande from Rahuri in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, was also detained and subsequently transferred to the CBI for further questioning, reports said. Officials reportedly stated that investigators are still trying to establish his exact role in the alleged leak.

The latest action comes a day after the CBI detained Shubham Khairnar, a resident of Nashik district’s Nandgaon area, in connection with the same case. According to reports, Khairnar was produced before a Mumbai court, where the agency secured his transit remand to take him to Delhi for further investigation.

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The NEET 2026 examination, conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, was cancelled by the government on Tuesday following allegations of widespread irregularities and a possible question paper leak. Reports said the Centre subsequently directed the CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

The cancellation has reportedly left more than 22 lakh aspirants and their families uncertain about the revised examination schedule, admit cards, test centres and counselling process.

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Inside The Digital Cartel

As the investigation into the massive NEET-UG 2026 paper leak deepens, shocking details have emerged regarding the digital networks and 'private mafias' that bypassed national security to sell question papers to thousands of aspirants.

A Republic investigation has uncovered exclusive access to chat logs and screenshots, revealing a blatant and sophisticated operation that betrayed the hopes of the 22 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

The investigations spanning Jaipur and the rest of the country have laid bare the inner workings of the leak. Reports indicate that middlemen operated brazenly via Telegram and WhatsApp, openly peddling documents they asserted were the authentic NEET question papers.