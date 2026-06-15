NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Scam Busted: Ahmedabad Cyber Police Arrest Two, Probe Reveals Rs 1.5 Crore Fraud Network

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has arrested two Rajasthan-based men for allegedly running a multi-state cyber fraud racket that targeted NEET aspirants and their families through Telegram channels, promising access to RE-NEET examination question papers and other confidential information. Investigators say the accused exploited anxiety surrounding competitive examinations to lure students into paying money for material they never possessed.

The arrests come amid heightened sensitivity around examination integrity following the controversies that rocked the NEET examination process in recent years.

How the Alleged Scam Worked

According to investigators, the accused created and operated multiple Telegram channels carrying names that appeared connected to NEET preparation and examination updates.

Through these channels, they allegedly circulated messages claiming they had access to RE-NEET question papers and could provide exclusive examination-related information. Students and parents were persuaded to pay money in exchange for these promises.

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Police say the operation relied heavily on social media promotion, misleading advertisements and fabricated claims designed to create urgency among candidates preparing for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

The accused allegedly collected payments through bank accounts, QR codes and digital payment platforms before disappearing or failing to deliver what they had promised.

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Two Rajasthan Men Arrested

Following technical surveillance and analysis of digital evidence, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime officials identified and arrested two suspects:

Sumer Singh Meena, an ITI graduate from Jaipur

Akash Meena, a graduate from Kota, Rajasthan

Investigators traced their alleged activities through Telegram channels, mobile numbers, IP records and financial transactions.

Police claim one of the accused operated a Telegram identity linked to the channel “Raghav_singh_neet” and several other examination-related groups.

Investigation Uncovers Larger Online Network

What began as a probe into a fake NEET paper racket soon revealed a much wider digital operation.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in running multiple investment and profit-making schemes through Telegram groups carrying names such as “Trading With Karol” and “Pankaj Bhardwaj.”

These channels allegedly promised unusually high returns to attract investors.

Investigators also found evidence suggesting that Telegram membership numbers were artificially inflated using third-party services. The accused allegedly used these inflated figures to increase the perceived value of the channels and sell them for profit.

Rs 1.5 Crore Transactions Under Scanner

One of the most significant findings of the investigation concerns the financial trail.

Police say transactions worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore have been detected across bank accounts linked to the accused.

The probe further revealed connections to six bank accounts associated with at least 12 cyber fraud complaints registered across different states.

Investigators suspect that money obtained through fraudulent means was routed through gaming-related accounts and multiple banking channels in an attempt to conceal its origin.

The funds were then allegedly transferred through a network of accounts before being withdrawn and used for personal gain.

44 Websites and Nearly 1,000 Contacts Identified

During the investigation, cyber officials reportedly discovered around 44 websites allegedly linked to activities involving online gaming, betting, gambling and cyber fraud.

Authorities also found that nearly 1,000 mobile numbers and Telegram contacts had interacted with the network within a month, indicating the scale of the operation.

Despite the claims made on Telegram, police said no genuine NEET question papers or examination-related confidential material were recovered from the accused.

“The fraud was based on false promises and deception rather than actual access to examination content,” investigators said.

Public Advisory Issued

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime officials have urged students and parents not to trust social media accounts, Telegram groups or online advertisements claiming to offer examination papers, guaranteed admissions or result manipulation services.

Authorities have advised candidates to rely only on official examination notifications and government-approved sources for information.

Citizens who encounter suspicious online activity have been asked to report it through the National Cyber Helpline (1930) or the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The case comes at a time when exam-related fraud has become one of India’s biggest concerns. The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled after investigators confirmed a large-scale paper leak, sparking nationwide protests and a Supreme Court-monitored probe. The controversy led to a CBI investigation and renewed demands for stricter safeguards in competitive examinations.

Cybercriminals appear to have taken advantage of this atmosphere of uncertainty. Investigators say fraudsters are increasingly using encrypted platforms such as Telegram to target students, exploiting fears surrounding entrance exams by offering fake “leaked papers” or guaranteed ranks.