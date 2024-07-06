Published 21:45 IST, July 6th 2024
NEET-UG 2024: Counselling Expected to Begin By End of July With Additional Seats, Claim Sources
The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, which has been deferred, is expected to start by the end of July.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NEET-UG 2024 counselling likely to start by July end | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:14 IST, July 6th 2024