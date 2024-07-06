sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:45 IST, July 6th 2024

NEET-UG 2024: Counselling Expected to Begin By End of July With Additional Seats, Claim Sources

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, which has been deferred, is expected to start by the end of July.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NEET-UG 2024
NEET-UG 2024 counselling likely to start by July end | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:14 IST, July 6th 2024