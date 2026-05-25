NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: SC says NTA hasn't learned its lesson; issues notice on pleas to bring wide changes in testing body

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a batch of pleas, including one filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF), seeking the dissolution of the NTA over allegations of paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and a direction for re-examination under the supervision of a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge.

Verbally observing that the NTA appeared not to have "learnt its lesson" despite the Supreme Court's earlier intervention in the NEET controversy, a bench led by PS Narasimha directed the agency to place on record the present status of compliance with reforms and monitoring mechanisms earlier mandated by the Court.

"It's sad that they have not learned their lesson," the bench orally observed during the hearing.

The Court noted that following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, a high-powered committee had already been constituted, its recommendations accepted, and a monitoring committee established to oversee implementation of reforms in the examination system.

Advertisement

Accordingly, the bench directed the NTA to file an affidavit clarifying the status of compliance with the monitoring mechanism constituted pursuant to the Court's earlier directions.

"We also direct K. Radhakrishnan, appointed as the Chairman of the monitoring committee, to file an affidavit indicating compliance with the Court's directions. List this matter on Thursday," the Court ordered.

Advertisement

The petitions seek wide-ranging structural reforms, including replacing the NTA with a new statutory body constituted through an Act of Parliament, in light of recurring allegations surrounding irregularities in national-level entrance examinations.

The Court also directed that copies of the petitions be served upon Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta (representing the Centre) and the other respondent-authorities in the matter.

Following the hearing, Dr. Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson of the United Doctors Front (UDF), one of the petitioners in the case, said the Court's observation reflected the seriousness of concerns repeatedly raised by students and stakeholders across the country.