'Unfit For Post, Absolute Disgrace': Tamil Nadu Police Officials Under Fire for Laughing During Briefing on Sulur Minor’s Rape-Murder

New Delhi: A viral video showing senior Tamil Nadu Police officials appearing to laugh during a press conference about the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur has sparked intense public backlash. The case involves a young girl who went missing from the area and was later discovered dead near a pond, an incident that has triggered emotional protests from locals and family members calling for immediate justice.

The demeanor of three police officials, including a female officer, during the press conference drew sharp criticism from netizens, who found their gestures and behavior inappropriate for such a sensitive briefing.

As per the video, three police officers, including a woman can be smiling and laughing while addressing the media about the sensitive case. Reports indicate that one of the officials visible in the clip is the West Zone Inspector General (IG).

The alleged casual demeanor of the police officers during the briefing has further fueled public outrage, compounding the shock felt across Tamil Nadu over the horrific crime. As of now, the Tamil Nadu Police have not issued any clarification regarding the video that triggered the backlash.

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How netizens reacted

Social media users have widely criticized the officers, questioning their lack of sensitivity while addressing such a grave crime involving a young child.

One user wrote, "Bro, what else can they do besides laughing? I can’t figure out if they’re laughing at their own failure or at the public whose taxes pay their salaries...."

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Another user wrote, "Why is she laughing throughout unnecessarily .. take action against such officers don't know how to behave in serious time."

Another added, "A 10-year-old was abducted, assaulted, and murdered — and instead of showing basic sensitivity, these officers looked more interested in cracking jokes at a press conference. Absolute disgrace."

"She is unfit for the post !!", said one user.

A user stated, "If it was her daughter or sister her expression would have been different, shameless lady thooooooooo."

One wrote, "Shame on police department because our Tamil Nadu police is the best department in the world but today we fail because of this such officers. We sincerely request to take action sir."

"As a civil society, we have failed miserably!!," a user commented.

Another added, "Shame on your officer who has zero sensitivity to this horrible crime."

One user further said, "This clown in her chair may be for good backup."

More about the case

The tragic incident in Sulur has deeply shaken Tamil Nadu, prompting widespread calls from residents and activists for the swift prosecution of the perpetrators and enhanced safety protocols for children.

Police reports state that the 10-year-old victim had been playing near her home shortly before she went missing.

Authorities suspect the victim was strangled, while her family has raised concerns regarding potential sexual assault.

Police have registered a case and arrested two suspects, identified as 33-year-old daily wage worker Karthick and Mohanraj. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed his profound shock, condemning the incident as an "inhuman and unforgivable" crime.

Vijay assures of "severe punishment"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed deep anguish, calling it a "horrific incident" and directing the police to carry out a swift and thorough investigation into the case. In a post on X, the Chief Minister condemned the crime and assured strict action against those involved.

"The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore caused immense pain and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society. I share my deepest condolences with the relatives of the family of the little girl who is grieving the loss of their dear child," he said.

"Two culprits related to this case have been arrested. I have directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident and to take all necessary actions to file the chargesheet immediately," the CM added.