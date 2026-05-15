NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe: CBI Uncovers Alleged Family-Led Paper Leak Network

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered explosive details in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, with investigators claiming that a Rajasthan-based family and a wider interstate network were involved in procuring and circulating leaked examination papers in exchange for huge sums of money.

According to findings accessed during the probe, the alleged racket began taking shape in April 2026 when a Nashik-based contact informed Gurugram resident Yash Yadav that a Rajasthan man wanted a leaked NEET-UG paper for his younger son. Investigators say a deal worth nearly Rs 10-12 lakh was finalised for the arrangement.

The probe agency has alleged that original academic documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, NEET roll number details and a cheque as security, were sought from the family before the leaked material was shared. The documents were allegedly collected through intermediaries.

CBI officials claim the accused promised to provide nearly 500-600 questions covering Physics, Chemistry and Biology, assuring that a large number of them would match the final examination paper and help candidates secure admission into top government medical colleges.

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According to investigators, the leaked question paper was allegedly sent through Telegram in PDF format on April 29, days before the examination. The recovered PDF reportedly contained full sets of Physics, Chemistry and Biology questions along with chat records between the accused individuals.

Probe agencies allege that the leaked material was then printed and distributed among several NEET aspirants within the extended family and among close associates. Investigators suspect the paper and answer key were circulated for money to multiple candidates across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

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During interrogation, one accused reportedly told investigators that he had met the Gurugram-based suspect while attending coaching classes in Sikar, Rajasthan. The accused allegedly claimed he could procure leaked NEET papers in exchange for money and also offered “free access” if additional candidates were brought into the network.

Investigators further alleged that details of aspirants were exchanged over WhatsApp and Instagram before the paper was circulated. Several suspicious chats have reportedly been recovered from seized mobile phones, while deleted data from an iPhone has been sent for forensic analysis.

In another major revelation, investigators are probing claims that the same leak network may have operated during the 2025 NEET examination as well. During questioning, one accused allegedly stated that a leaked paper had been sold for nearly Rs 25 lakh last year and that multiple siblings from the same family subsequently secured admission into government medical colleges.

According to the probe, the students had recorded average academic performances in earlier examinations, but their NEET scores allegedly jumped sharply the following year. Agencies are now examining whether the sudden improvement was linked to leaked examination material.

The investigation has also brought attention to one aspirant whose school records allegedly showed very low scores in Physics, Chemistry and Biology in Class 12, with some subjects reportedly cleared only through grace marks. Investigators suspect that despite weak academic performance, the candidate could have secured a high NEET rank had the alleged paper leak not been exposed in time.

Sources said the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has shared details of nearly 150 students with the CBI. These candidates are suspected to have received the leaked paper either directly or indirectly through the accused network.