'Neither the PM Post is Vacant For Congress, Nor the Bihar CM Post is Vacant For RJD': Amit Shah's Big Statement in Bihar

Begusarai, Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that neither the post of Prime Minister is vacant for the Congress nor the post of Chief Minister in Bihar is vacant for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, Shah took a dig at the alliance of the opposition parties and said, "Can this 'Mahagathbandhan' ever work for the benefit of Bihar?... Lalu ji wants to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. Neither the post of CM nor PM is vacant."

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally in Bihar's Samastipur where he said that the upcoming state assembly elections in Bihar provide the public an opportunity to free the state from the clutches of "jungle raj".

"The upcoming elections are an opportunity to make Bihar free from jungle raj. In the NDA, all five allies, like the Pandavas, are contesting the elections together... NDA's victory in the Bihar elections is certain," he said.

‘Lalu and Rahul are Protectors of Infiltrators’: HM Shah

At another rally in Bihar's Begusarai on the same day, the home minister accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of protecting infiltrators in the voter list and attempting to turn Bihar into an Islamic state.

"Lalu and Rahul are the protectors of infiltrators in the voter list. Tell me whether the infiltrators should be removed or not?... PFI has started flourishing in Bihar. They are working with the aim of making the entire Bihar an Islamic state."

"Rahul Baba had come here a month and a half ago. Now, after a month, he has come again today. When he came earlier, he had taken out a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Today I have come to ask the people of Begusarai, should Bangladeshi infiltrators be included in the Bihar voter list? Both Lalu and Rahul became protectors of Bangladeshi infiltrators. But today I am leaving with a promise to you that if you elect all four of our candidates, the BJP will do the work of identifying and removing every infiltrator from the land of Bihar," he added.

The Union Home Minister further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against Naxalism in the country.

"PM Modi made a decision; by conducting raids at 100 places in the country, PFI members were picked up and put behind bars. People of Begusarai, do you want to get the PFI members released from jail? PFI was an organisation with anti-national tendencies. PM Modi banned PFI. Now Lalu ji is showing them dreams that if we come, we will release you from jail."

"The work of ending terrorism or Naxalism on the soil of this country has been done by PM Modi. Bihar has become Naxal-free under PM Modi's rule, and on 31st March 2026, we will end Naxalism from the entire country," he added.

Bihar Assembly Elections

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).