Nepal Flash Flood: 175 Dead, 105 Indians Among Hundreds Missing as Avalanche Triggers Deluge

Kathmandu: Nepal is grappling with one of its worst recent flood disasters after an avalanche-triggered flash flood swept through parts of the country on Wednesday, killing at least 175 people and leaving numbers of people missing.

The mid-morning calamity began when the Lhende tributary overflowed after an avalanche near the Nepal-China border. The flood ripped into Rasuwagadhi and wiped away Timure bazaar before flowing downstream to Syaphrubesi, wreaking havoc across three districts.

The magnitude of the accident has also sparked worry in India, with a substantial number of Indian tourists among those reported missing.

105 Indians among hundreds reported missing

According to preliminary reports, 384 travelers have gone missing, including 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians. Officials have warned that the number of missing Indian residents could rise as travel agencies and local police continue to review records.

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Of the identified Indian citizens, 59 were traveling with Samrat Tours & Travels and 46 with Leaf Holidays. The 37 non-resident Indians have been designated as Himalayan Glacier.

The flood struck with extraordinary force. Rajendra Dhungana, chief customs officer in Rasuwa, described how the water swept through the market, telling The Kathmandu Post, "It was the flood, rising like a wave nearly 100 metres high and sweeping through the market. Within moments, the market was gone."

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The gushing flood caused considerable damage when it approached Syaphrubesi. Nine hydroelectric projects, commercial bank branches, 19 motorable bridges, and around 40 km of highway were destroyed or damaged.

Ravindra Nepal, ward 7 chair of Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot, claimed the devastation has spread throughout populous regions, with hundreds of houses destroyed between Sole and Akkare Bazaar.

Why did the warnings fail to reach Rasuwa?

The accident has raised new concerns about whether an adequate cross-border warning system could have prevented the loss of life. Security officials and disaster management experts highlighted the lack of timely warnings from across the border. Anil Pokhrel, former executive chief of Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, stated that closer coordination between Nepal and China was required.

"Unless the Foreign Ministry of Nepal coordinates with the relevant Chinese authorities and creates a system through which early warnings reach our disaster management authority, this problem will continue."

Nepal and China signed an MoU on disaster risk reduction in 2019, but Wednesday's flooding revealed flaws in putting such measures into action.

Binod Parajuli, a senior divisional hydrologist with the Flood Forecasting Division, stated that monitoring stations in the affected area were damaged before they could give alarms.

“None of the stations was able to send us an alert. We failed in Rasuwa. But we sent warnings to Nuwakot and downstream areas, and possibly several hundred people were able to save their lives.”

The failure in Rasuwa has highlighted the importance of reliable monitoring infrastructure in areas vulnerable to sudden floods, particularly along rivers that cross international borders.

Rescue efforts intensify as India steps in

The Nepal government has intensified search, rescue, and relief operations in Timure, Syaphrubesi, and other riverside communities. The Prime Minister's Office stated that activities began shortly after the flood, with forces from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force being deployed. Military and private helicopters have also been employed, and army troops have conducted ground rescue operations throughout the nite.

The administration stated that the Nepal Army has already sent food, tents, and medications to impacted districts on Wednesday nite. Rescue teams were bolstered early Thursday, with helicopters and ground forces deployed more broadly to look for missing persons and assist those who were stuck.

Authorities have also encouraged individuals living near riverbanks to remain vigilant while rescue and relief efforts continue. India has joined the rescue effort, with the Embassy of India in Nepal providing humanitarian aid to the flood-ravaged country. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava delivered 10 tons of humanitarian aid to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Poudel.

The Indian Embassy said on X, “Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and expressed condolences over the loss of lives. Modi said India was prepared to provide humanitarian assistance and that teams from both countries were coordinating on rescue and relief operations.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's humanitarian response was also being expanded, with assistance already reaching Kathmandu.

“India's HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts.”