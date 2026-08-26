Nepal Flash Flood: At Least 16 killed, Hundreds Missing After Deadly Flood Devastates Rasuwa District

Kathmandu: A massive flash flood swept through Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, killing at least 16 people, leaving 12 security personnel missing and causing widespread destruction in areas close to the Tibet border. The disaster damaged hydropower projects, markets, roads and other infrastructure, while heavy casualties are feared as rescue teams continue searching affected areas.

The flood struck the Bhote Koshi River about 9 a.m. local time. According to officials, the surge looked to emanate from the direction of Tibet. The unexpected rise in water had a negative impact on Timure and Syafrubesi, washing away vehicles, goods, and other property, according to the Nepal Army.

Authorities say 12 Armed Police Force officers are missing from two locations in Rasuwa district. As the scope of the carnage becomes obvious, dozens of other police officers have lost contact.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah called a high-level emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Following the meeting, Shah said work had begun to take necessary steps in coordination with medical teams, scouts and the Red Cross.

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Timure, Syafrubesi bear the brunt of the flood

Rasuwa Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruva Prasad Adhikari stated that the floods was exceptionally large, causing major damage to both communities. Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana stated that several vehicles and products held on the customs premises were carried away. A recently built bridge was also destroyed in the flooding.

Rasuwa, located northeast of Kathmandu, is approximately 125 kilometers from the Tibetan border. Rescue teams face additional challenges due to the steep terrain and infrastructure damage. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 1,000 individuals may have been swept away. However, the statistic has not been formally confirmed, and authorities have yet to determine the full number of casualties.

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The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRM) has urged individuals living near riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan, and Gorkha to remain vigilant and take essential precautions till further notice.

Army sends helicopters as search for survivors begins

The Nepalese government has moved fast to bolster rescue efforts. According to the Prime Minister's Office, forces from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police have been deployed to Rasuwa and surrounding districts to assist with rescue and relief operations.

A high-level meeting is also being held to examine the situation and determine next steps. The Nepal Army has dispatched two helicopters to locations around the Trishuli River to assist with search and rescue operations. An MI-17 helicopter carrying an Emergency Medical Rescue Team has also been dispatched to the district hospital in Trishuli

Officials are still gathering information on the flood's devastation, and a full assessment of casualties and property damage is pending.

Why did the Bhote Koshi rise so suddenly?

The floods sparked questions about what caused such a quick surge. According to Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Rasuwa's floods was not caused by rainfall. The development is especially remarkable given that the Bhote Koshi region experienced another catastrophic flood barely a year ago. That calamity killed at least ten individuals and was caused by the rapid drainage of a previously unnoticed 'supraglacial' lake.