Nepal Flash Flood: MEA Sets Up Special 24x7 Control Room, Confirms 288 Indians Missing

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a 24x7 control room to assist Indians affected or stranded amid the devastating floods in Nepal, as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit Himalayan nation.

The MEA said the dedicated control room will coordinate assistance and provide information to people seeking help in connection with the ongoing flood situation in Nepal.

The control room can be reached through the following telephone numbers: +91 11 2308 8718 and +91 11 2308 8719. People can also contact the control room through WhatsApp calls and messages at +91 99682 91988 or email situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The ministry has also released emergency contact numbers for the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The numbers, which can also be contacted through WhatsApp, are +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 and +977 981 032 6117.

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As Nepal continues to grapple with a devastating flash flood from the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in Rasuwagadhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said 21 Indian nationals have been rescued from Nepal, while around 200 Indians stranded on the Chinese side have sought assistance for evacuation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while briefing the media here, said the 21 rescued Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu and had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said.

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A total of 517 foreign citizens were reported missing or out of contact, while 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal were also listed.

Authorities further reported that 73 injured people, including 43 in Rasuwa and three in Dhading, with the casualty breakdown continuing beyond the portion of the update available.

The flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi area near Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-China border on Wednesday, prompting large-scale search, rescue and relief operations as authorities work to locate those missing and assist stranded nationals.

Nepal Emergency Helplines

Indian citizens and their families can also contact Nepalese authorities through dedicated helplines:

Tourist Police: +977 9851289445

Nepal Army: +977 9851072914

NDRRMA: +977 9851320269 / +977 9849281097

Rasuwa Police: +977 9851254960

Assistant Chief District Officer, Rasuwa: +977 9851164422

Nuwakot Police: +977 9851282380

Assistant Chief District Officer, Nuwakot: +977 9851248777

Dhading Police: +977 9851229860

Chief District Officer, Dhading: +977 9851247777

Chitwan Police: +977 9855013999

Assistant Chief District Officer, Chitwan: +977 9855088891

The move comes as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods that struck several areas on Wednesday. The disaster has left hundreds dead or missing and caused extensive destruction to homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The US Geological Survey has attributed the floods to a glacier collapse and debris flow.

The crisis has also raised serious concerns in India, with a large number of Indian nationals, including Manasarovar pilgrims, reported missing or stranded. Latest reports said 288 Indians remained uncontactable, while around 200 Indians stranded on the Chinese side of the border had sought assistance.

The MEA reports that among the 288 Indian nationals who are currently out of reach, 73 are engaged in the Trishuli-I power project. The Indian mission is communicating with the project's leader. The MEA reported that two distinct groups from Tamil Nadu, consisting of 37 and 49 nationals, had journeyed via Samrat and Fly Everest Travels.

A different group of 32 individuals from West Bengal, who used Samrat Travels in Nepal, is presently unreachable in Timure, located in the Rasuwa district.

The list additionally features a group of 61 individuals from various states who journeyed with Richa Tours near Keung, along with 33 Indian citizens from Kerala.

The Indian Embassy is attempting to reach out to the impacted individuals, but the MEA reported that communication channels are down.

With communication networks disrupted in several affected areas, the MEA's round-the-clock control room is expected to serve as a key coordination point for families trying to establish contact with relatives in Nepal and for Indians seeking emergency assistance.