Plane with 12 Indians on Board Makes Emergency Landing at Nepal's Kathmandu Airport After Hydraulic Failure

Kathmandu: An aircraft with 12 Indians on board on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Kathmandu airport here after experiencing a hydraulic system failure.

Emergency Landing at Kathmandu Airport

Private airline Sita Air plane from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest region, to Ramechhap, about 140 kilometres southeast of Kathmandu, was diverted to the Tribhuvan International Airport after the technical fault was detected, an airline official said.