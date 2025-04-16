sb.scorecardresearch
  • Plane with 12 Indians on Board Makes Emergency Landing at Nepal's Kathmandu Airport After Hydraulic Failure

Updated April 16th 2025, 17:33 IST

Plane with 12 Indians on Board Makes Emergency Landing at Nepal's Kathmandu Airport After Hydraulic Failure

An aircraft with 12 Indians on board on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Kathmandu airport.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Emergency landing at Kathmandu Airport
Emergency landing at Kathmandu Airport | Image: representative

Kathmandu: An aircraft with 12 Indians on board on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Kathmandu airport here after experiencing a hydraulic system failure.

Emergency Landing at Kathmandu Airport 

Private airline Sita Air plane from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest region, to Ramechhap, about 140 kilometres southeast of Kathmandu, was diverted to the Tribhuvan International Airport after the technical fault was detected, an airline official said. 

The Dornier aircraft with 12 Indians, two Nepalese, and three crew members on board was towed to the parking bay with the help of a tractor after it landed at the airport, the official said.  

Published April 16th 2025, 17:32 IST