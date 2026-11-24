Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in Kathmandu on Monday evening following the conclusion of his two-day state visit to India.

He was received at Tribhuvan International Airport by Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha.

In a post on X, the official account of the Nepal Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared, “Honourable Prime Minister Balendra Shah has returned home this evening after completing a two-day state visit to India. Honourable Prime Minister Shah was welcomed at Tribhuvan International Airport by Honourable Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha.”

India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors and launched a new cross-border railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal as Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah concluded his two-day state visit to India on Monday.

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President Droupadi Murmu met Nepal Prime Minister Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan and congratulated him on the strong mandate received by his government in the March 2026 elections, wishing him success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the President welcomed Shah to Rashtrapati Bhavan during his state visit to India on November 23.

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During the meeting, Murmu also expressed condolences over the loss of lives caused by the Bhotekoshi floods in Nepal and reaffirmed India's support for the neighbouring country in its recovery and reconstruction efforts.

She said that India had stood by Nepal during the difficult time by providing prompt humanitarian assistance and technical support, adding that New Delhi would continue to extend support as a close partner.

The President also highlighted climate change as a shared challenge for both countries and stressed the need for cooperation in strengthening early warning systems and disaster management.

Highlighting the close ties between the two countries, Murmu said that the unique and multi-faceted India-Nepal relationship was rooted in shared civilizational heritage and deep bonds between their people.

She further said that the Joint Vision document announced during Shah's visit reflected the aspirations of the people of both countries, particularly the youth.

Expressing confidence in the document, the President said it would provide a clear direction for future cooperation in areas including trade and investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

She also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in new and emerging sectors such as start-ups, digital services, space and innovation, the MEA release stated.

Earlier, in his statement following delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Shah highlighted the centuries-old civilizational ties between Nepal and India, rooted in the era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. He also referred to the newly inaugurated rail connectivity and extended a warm invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal.

He opened his remarks by invoking spiritual blessings and expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his visit.