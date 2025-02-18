Nepal Student Suicide At KIIT University: 3 Directors, 2 Guards Arrested Amid Protests

Bhubaneswar: Three directors and two guards of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar have been arrested following protests over the suicide of a Nepalese student. The arrests were made in response to the outcry from students and authorities over the alleged negligence and lack of support from the university administration that led to the student's tragic death.

During the protests, which began on campus, students demanded accountability from the university administration and called for measures to prevent such incidents in the future.