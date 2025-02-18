Updated 19:30 IST, February 18th 2025
Nepal Student Suicide At KIIT University: 3 Directors, 2 Guards Arrested Amid Protests
Three directors and two guards of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar have been arrested following protests over the suicide of a Nepalese student.
Bhubaneswar: Three directors and two guards of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar have been arrested following protests over the suicide of a Nepalese student. The arrests were made in response to the outcry from students and authorities over the alleged negligence and lack of support from the university administration that led to the student's tragic death.
During the protests, which began on campus, students demanded accountability from the university administration and called for measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The arrests of the three directors and two guards are seen as a move to address the concerns raised by the students and to ensure that those responsible for any negligence or wrongdoing are held accountable.
