Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Joins TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Elections

Kolkata: Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Sunday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Chandra Kumar Bose had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2023. Citing ideological differences, Bose had ended his almost nine years of association with the saffron party. Last month, he called joining the BJP a “historic mistake”.

He has also voiced his opinions against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

Chandra Kumar Bose's resignation letter from BJP | Image: X

The West Bengal elections are set to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.