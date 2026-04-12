Politician To Fight Elections For 3 Parties In Gujarat? Nomination Filed For BJP, Congress And AAP!

Dahod: A bizarre development has come forth ahead of the local body elections in Gujarat. A politician has filed nominations as candidate for three parties for the Pipero seat of Dahod District Panchayat.

According to official documents, Bharat Singh Vakhala has filed papers representing himself as a nominee for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Who Is Bharat Singh Vakhala?

Bharat Singh Vakhala is a prominent local figure in Dahod. The politician had earlier contested state Assembly elections for both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. However, both of the times, he faced defeat. Last year, there were reports that Vakhala is in talks to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Which Party Will Vakhala Fight For?

While is nomination has been filed for the three parties, his final loyalty is expected to be unveiled till April 15, which is the last day to withdraw nominations.

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His nominations are yet to be authorised by the party/parties before the deadline.

As many as 11 candidates have filed nomination for Pipero seat. Notably, Bharat Vakhala is the sole candidate from AAP.