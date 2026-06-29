Netizens Celebrate as Rain Brings Much Needed Respite from Scorching Heat in Delhi-NCR

Sudden afternoon showers and thunderstorms brought much-needed relief to Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, following a period of intense heat and humidity. The change in weather prompted widespread celebrations across social media, with residents sharing videos and photos of the downpour.

The rain arrived just as the capital was recording its warmest mornings in two years. On Sunday and Monday, minimum temperatures stayed at a high — more than three notches above the seasonal average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the high humidity combined with a maximum temperature of nearly 42 degrees Celsius had pushed the "feels-like" temperature close to a blistering 51 degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon.

The sudden shift to cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rain quickly became a top trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Netizens expressed their relief through memes, clips of rain-soaked streets in Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi, and posts celebrating the break from the oppressive summer heat. For many, the showers provided a welcome pause to a prolonged dry spell that has kept the region dependent on air conditioning for weeks.

While weather experts from Skymet and the IMD clarified that these are pre-monsoon showers triggered by local weather systems and western disturbances, they noted that the regular southwest monsoon is advancing steadily. The monsoon is expected to officially hit the national capital within the next five to six days, around July 4, bringing more consistent rainfall and cooler temperatures to the region.