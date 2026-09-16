'Never Met or Known Her': Aaditya Thackrey First Reaction To CBI FIR In Disha Salian Case, Calls It ‘Character Assassination’

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has issued his first reaction after his name figured in the CBI FIR registered in connection with the death of Disha Salian, strongly denying any association with her and calling the repeated allegations against him an attempt at “character assassination”.

‘I Have Never Met Or Known Disha Salian’

Taking to his X handle, Thackeray said he had “never met or known Disha Salian” and alleged that his name had been repeatedly linked to the case without evidence for nearly six years.

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian.

Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years.

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The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts.

Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives.

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Once again, for those few, thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically, will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will, stand by the truth, and fight for it.”

Thackeray Alleges ‘Political Motives’ Behind Link To Case

Thackeray further reiterated that he had no acquaintance with Salian and alleged that attempts to link him to the case were driven by political and personal motives.

“To stop the dust of rumors once again, I'm stating only and only the facts!

I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her.

For political motives, out of personal enmity, with the intent of character assassination, for the past 6 years, some people have been deliberately trying to link my name to this unfortunate incident repeatedly, despite there being no evidence or connection whatsoever.

This constant false campaign, devoid of any facts or truth, is unfortunate. The false discussions on TV channels and media trials carried out through empty bluster cannot alter the truth.”

‘Allow Official Machinery To Conduct This Inquiry Afresh’

Calling for an impartial investigation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the probe should proceed without political intervention or interference.

“Allow the official machinery to conduct this inquiry afresh—without any interference, without political intervention, without character assassination, and impartially.

I say it once again: if you think that through such character assassination and false propaganda, you can make us sit quietly, that is your delusion.

For the sake of truth, against injustice, our fight will continue, taking the countrymen along with us!”

Why Aaditya Thackeray Has Responded Now

Thackeray’s statement comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR to begin its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian’s 2020 death.

The FIR followed a complaint by Salian’s father, Satish Salian, who had sought an investigation into the alleged role of several politicians and police officials, including Thackeray, in the case.

However, being mentioned in an FIR does not automatically mean that a person has been named as an accused. The FIR does not designate any individual as an accused, in accordance with the Bombay High Court’s directions.

CBI Probe To Examine Allegations Of Rape, Murder And Cover-Up

The CBI registered the FIR based on Satish Salian’s statement following the Bombay High Court’s September 2 ruling. The central agency is set to examine allegations including gang rape, murder and an alleged cover-up surrounding Disha Salian’s death.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code dealing with allegations including gang rape and murder, along with offences relating to the disappearance or destruction of evidence and public servants allegedly preparing incorrect records or failing to follow legal directions with the intention of protecting offenders. The FIR, however, does not identify any person as an accused.

Disha Salian Death Case

Salian, who worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. Her death was initially investigated by Mumbai Police, while questions were subsequently raised about the circumstances surrounding the incident.