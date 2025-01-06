‘Never Say Minorities Not Safe in India,’ says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju; Owaisi Counters

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that minorities in India are enjoying more freedom than ever, adding that the population of minorities is even increasing more than the Hindus.

In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju shared a video of former Israel Ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev, who emphasized that Jews ‘never faced persecution’ in India.

“We are proud of India! Please never say that minorities are not safe in India. In fact, Minorities in India are enjoying more freedom and also increasing their numbers more than the Hindus. अभी भी कुछ लोग भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपरा की आलोचना करते हैं (Still some people criticise Indian culture and traditions),” Rijiju posted on X.

'Minorities Do Not Exist At Majority's Mercy'

Responding to the Union Minister’s remarks, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that minorities in India do not exist at the mercy of the majority.

“The complaint is not against India, it is against Hindutva. We don’t exist in India at the mercy of the majority, we live here because it is God’s will & because the Constitution treats us as equal citizens,” he said

Owaisi also responded to the Union Minister’s “minorities population growing more than Hindus” remark and said, “The TFR of Muslims has fallen the fastest of any community in India. The Muslim population will not exceed 19% & can probably go down.”

Calling Regev a “devil” Owaisi questioned as to why the BJP is “desperate” to seek praise from Israel.

“If there ever was a case of the devil quoting the scripture, it is this. Israel is currently in the middle of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians, its PM Netanyahu is an international war criminal with a warrant against him. Why is the BJP desperate for praise from a settler-state based on ethnic cleansing and second-class citizenship? Truly embarrassing and WEAK,” he said.

‘Nothing Will Happen By Sending Chadar’

After Union Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju presented chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, the AIMIM chief said that such a move has no importance when “BJP is going after mosques in the country".

Rijiju Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Offers Sacred Chadar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited the revered Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on the occasion of the 813th Urs.