New Bus Stops Launched To Reach Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line Easily. Check Timings, Route, Location Here

Bengaluru: India's silicon city has often faced complaints of poor urban infrastructure adding to its traffic chaos, which makes commuting to office a nightmare for many professionals. To ease urban commute, the Namma Metro Yellow Line, the newest stretch added to Bengaluru's metro network, that connects R.V. Road to Bommasandra (Electronics City), started its operations in August 2025.

Though the Yellow Line, which connects some key places in the city, has helped commuters, many have complained that one should have easy access to these metro stations as well.

Amid this backdrop, the city administration has recently adjusted and added several bus stops along the entire stretch of the Yellow Line to ensure seamless connectivity between bus services and the new Namma Metro Yellow Line. This smart move of setting up new bus stops and relocating the existing ones, was taken up jointly by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The intention behind this adjustment was to ensure that metro commuters need to walk the least and can shift from buses to metros and vice versa, easily.

These Bus Stops Were Added

The newly added bus stops created close to the metro stations include:

Advertisement

Biocon Hebbagodi

Beratena Agrahara

Singasandra

Hongasandra

Central Silk Board

RV Road

These Bus Stops Have Been Moved

The existing bus stops that were shifted closer to the metro stations to reduce walking distance include:

Electronics City

Hosa Road

Ragigudda

Where Bus Stops Were Already Present

At some metro stations, bus stops were already close enough. These include:

Advertisement

Jayadeva Hospital

BTM Layout

Bommanahalli

Kudlu Gate

Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara

Where Was Relocation Not Possible

At some metro stations, relocation of bus stops could not be possible owing to space constraints. These include:

Huskur Road

Delta Electronics Bommasandra

What Are The Bus Stops Near Jayadeva Hospital Metro Station

The Jayadeva Hospital station is a key transport hub, owing to the Pink Line which would also connect this key metro station. This metro station at around 38-39 meters (roof level) is also the nation's tallest. The nearest bus stop serving this metro station is only 145 meters away (around a 2-minute walk). Other close bus stops include:

East End Jayanagara: 312 meters (5-minute walk)

Jayanagar East: 324 meters (5-minute walk)

Mico Checkpost: 421 meters (6-minute walk)

Gurappanapalya: 424 meters (6-minute walk)

How Frequent Are These Buses

The BMTC bus routes that serve many of the bus stops along the Yellow Line route include:

600-F (Banashankari)

201 (Srinagara)

500-A

25-A (Kempegowda Bus Station)

368

G-4

V-365

The bus services start at around 4:36 am. For instance, the 500-A buses start from the Jayadeva Hospital bus stop between 6:05 am and 6:15 am. Bus routes like the 500-CA and 500-CF run along the route at 15–30 minute intervals during during peak hours.

Feeder Buses Run By Metro

The Bengaluru Metro has introduced some new feeder routes that connect some Yellow Line stations like Electronics City and Bommasandra. There are 96 daily trips facilitated by 12 buses, running at intervals of 30 minutes. The feeder buses start from 6:30 am till 11:55 pm on weekdays.

When Does The Namma Metro Start?