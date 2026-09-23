New CCTV footage shows IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode in exam hall; Crime Branch probes suicide case

Mumbai: Fresh CCTV footage from the examination hall at IIT Bombay has surfaced, showing 20-year-old BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode writing his paper with invigilators present. The footage is being viewed as potentially crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18 after he was allegedly caught cheating during an examination. Mumbai Police registered a case at Powai Police Station in connection with his death. The matter was later transferred to the Crime Branch and is now being investigated as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026 by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I), Crime Branch.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said the investigation is being conducted diligently and impartially, with all possible angles under examination. The force appealed to the public to avoid speculation, the spread of misinformation or premature conclusions, and requested the media to rely only on information released through official channels.

According to a senior Crime Branch source, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, named as a key accused in the FIR, has not yet been summoned, though his statement is expected to be recorded shortly. Investigating officers are currently reviewing CCTV recordings from the classroom, lobby and campus premises to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements from several students have already been recorded.Mumbai Police reiterated its commitment to a fair and thorough investigation aimed at ensuring justice.

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Earlier, Sahil’s father, Ravindra Wakode, demanded the immediate arrest of the two accused named in the FIR. Speaking to ANI, he said no action had been taken so far and questioned why the accused had not been arrested. He stated that the family had provided statements to the authorities and would not interfere with the probe, but planned a peaceful protest in Powai to demand justice. The family had also held a press conference in the area.

