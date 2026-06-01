New Chapter For Bengal: 35 Ministers to Take Oath in Suvendu Adhikari Government’s First Cabinet Expansion

New Delhi: The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is set to hold its first cabinet expansion today (June 1).

Notably, a total of 35 ministers will be sworn in during the ceremony, which is scheduled to be conducted by Governor RN Ravi at the Lok Bhavan at 11 AM.

Taking to X, Adhikari stated, “Tomorrow at 11 AM, the full Cabinet of the democratically elected Nationalist State Government of West Bengal will be sworn in at the Lok Bhavan. 35 Ministers of the WB Govt will take their Oath of Office, administered by His Excellency; the Hon'ble Governor Shri R.N. Ravi Ji. We stand committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the People of West Bengal.”

BJP sweeping victory

Adhikari was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 9 following the BJP's sweeping victory in the assembly elections, which brought an end to the TMC’s 15-year tenure. Joining him that day were four cabinet ministers: Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania, and Kshudiram Tudu.

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Earlier on May 18, the West Bengal Cabinet had approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women. Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.

Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, “The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee.”

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The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights. "Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landslide victory, securing 207 out of 294 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) 15-year rule in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections.