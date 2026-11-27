New Delhi: The Centre is likely to delink delimitation from the Census and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state uniformly by 50%, sources said.

The proposed Delimitation Bill is expected to provide for a 50% pro-rata increase in seats for each state. It will also specify the revised number of seats allocated to every state, bringing greater clarity to the distribution.

The Bill is also expected to address concerns raised by states over transparency in the delimitation exercise.