New Delimitation Bill May Propose 50% Seat Increase For All States, Specify State-Wise Allocation: Sources
The proposed Delimitation Bill may provide for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states, with state-wise allocations specified in the legislation, sources said.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Centre is likely to delink delimitation from the Census and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state uniformly by 50%, sources said.
The proposed Delimitation Bill is expected to provide for a 50% pro-rata increase in seats for each state. It will also specify the revised number of seats allocated to every state, bringing greater clarity to the distribution.
The Bill is also expected to address concerns raised by states over transparency in the delimitation exercise.
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