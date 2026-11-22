Ayodhya: Preparations and an on-site inspection are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the launch of a proposed train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal, District Magistrate and Collector Shashank Tripathi said on Sunday, describing it as a "new, historic initiative" to be flagged off jointly by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal.

Speaking to ANI here, Tripathi informed that the flagging-off ceremony will be conducted jointly by the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Nepal from New Delhi, while the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and several other dignitaries will participate in the event locally.

Terming the proposed rail link a "new, historic initiative," Tripathi said the flagging-off ceremony will be conducted jointly by the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Nepal from New Delhi. Locally, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the event along with several other dignitaries, he added.

"A train is proposed to run from Ayodhya to Janakpur—that is, from Ayodhya to Nepal. It is set to be flagged off—a new, historic initiative. In this regard, an inspection is being carried out today, and preparations for the programme are underway," Tripathi said.

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Meanwhile, for India and Nepal, the new passenger train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham adds a new dimension to their longstanding partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Prime Minister of Nepal Balendra Shah to flag off the train service between both countries on 23rd November.

The connection reflects the role of Indian Railways in strengthening cross-border mobility while supporting the close cultural and social ties shared by both nations with the introduction of a new express train service between Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh, India, and Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

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Connecting important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the train will have key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops will improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes.

It is pertinent to note that India and Nepal have maintained strong relations through generations of cultural exchange, family connections and shared traditions. The rail service offers an additional travel option for passengers visiting important destinations across the two countries.

Religious tourism is among the areas expected to benefit. Improved access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham can encourage more visitors, while creating opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses.

For families, students and business travellers, the connection also offers greater convenience, helping them maintain personal and professional relationships across the border.

The importance of this service extends beyond passenger convenience. Better transport links can encourage commercial interaction, support regional economic activity and make neighbouring communities more accessible to one another.

For Indian Railways, the initiative reflects a wider commitment to improving regional connectivity and supporting India's relationship with Nepal through practical infrastructure development.

As both countries continue to explore opportunities for closer cooperation, railway connectivity can play an increasingly important role in supporting tourism, trade and cultural exchange.

It is notable that alongside the new passenger service, efforts are progressing to further strengthen railway connectivity between India and Nepal through ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects.

Rail links such as Jaynagar–Bijalpura–Bardibas and Jogbani–Biratnagar are progressing in stages. The proposed Raxaul–Kathmandu railway line, along with other cross-border connections, also represents an important part of the broader vision for improved connectivity between the two countries.

Not only this, in recent years, as part of Capacity Building, Nepal Railway Officers & staff have been imparted training on various aspects related to train operations at Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara.

These initiatives are expected to create further opportunities for passenger movement, facilitate trade and strengthen transport links between important regions. Together, they reflect the continued efforts to develop a stronger railway network connecting India and Nepal.