New Namo Bharat RRTS Stretch Launch in Ghaziabad Tomorrow, Traffic Advisory Issued

New Delhi: Ahead of the inauguration of the Delhi segment of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday, January 5, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad traffic police have issued an advisory to minimize disruptions to vehicular movement.

The 13-kilometer stretch of the RRTS will link Sahibabad station in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar in Delhi. Once completed, the entire Delhi section of the 82-kilometer-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to approximately one hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station in Sahibabad on January 5. During his visit, he will board the newly launched Namo Bharat train and travel to the New Ashok Nagar station, with the ride expected to commence around 11 am.

In light of this important visit, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory. It informs the public about traffic restrictions in the area due to the "proposed VVIP visit" within the Commissionerate of Ghaziabad. The traffic regulations will affect the route from Hindon Air Force Station entry gate, proceeding towards UP Gate, passing through Mohan Nagar, Vasundhara, and Vaishali. These restrictions will be in effect from 7 am until the conclusion of the event, as stated in the advisory.

Traffic Advisory for Sunday, January 5: Restricted Routes in Ghaziabad

In light of upcoming events, there will be comprehensive traffic restrictions across key routes in Ghaziabad on Sunday, January 5. The following areas will experience full restrictions on the movement of vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light commercial vehicles:

Mohan Nagar to Hindon Air Force Station Entry Gate:

Movement of all types of vehicles, including commercial ones, will be completely prohibited on this stretch.

Mohan Nagar to UP Gate:

A complete ban will be imposed on the movement of vehicles along this route.

Karangate Roundabout to Hindon Air Force Station Entry Gate:

The vehicular movement will be fully restricted from the Karangate Roundabout towards the Hindon Air Force Station entry gate.

Rotary Roundabout via Nagdwar to Hindon Air Force Station Entry Gate:

All vehicle movement will be completely restricted along this route.

Additionally, from the Hindon Air Force Station entry gate to Vaishali Metro (via Mohan Nagar), all vehicle movement will be suspended for the duration of the event.

Key Contact Information:

Traffic Helpline:

9643322904

0120-2986100

Traffic Inspectors:

Santosh Singh Chauhan (Traffic Inspector, Headquarters): 7007847097

Manoj Kumar Singh (Traffic Inspector, IV): 8130674912

Ajay Kumar (Traffic Inspector, V): 9219005151

Commuters are strongly advised to take alternate routes during the event to avoid any inconvenience.

The trial operations for the Namo Bharat RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) trains commenced in the national capital during the first week of October 2024, running from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar, with an extension to New Ashok Nagar station. The train system recently received the official certification from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), as confirmed by an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Currently, the Namo Bharat RRTS trains operate along a 42-kilometer route that stretches from Sahibabad to Meerut South. This route encompasses nine stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.