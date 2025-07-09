New Rules at India Gate: What’s Banned and Why

New Delhi: Visitors heading to India Gate will now have to follow a new set of regulations that are set to transform how people experience Delhi’s most iconic monument. In a bid to preserve the newly restored lawns and the monument’s surroundings, authorities have banned the entry of food items, bags, bed sheets, and even pets into the India Gate complex.

The changes, aimed at safeguarding the monument’s aesthetics, have led to confusion among visitors, especially families who now find themselves splitting up during visits, with some waiting outside with belongings while others enter the premises.

Why India Gate is Introducing New Rules?

According to officials, the decision comes after repeated concerns over food spillage, littering, and picnic gear damaging the fresh grass and landscaping efforts around the historical site. India Gate, which attracts massive footfall daily, will now be under stricter security and maintenance protocols to ensure it remains clean, green, and well-preserved for future generations.

The authorities believe the protective measures are necessary, given the challenges of maintaining the monument amid heavy crowds and the lack of collective responsibility shown by many visitors.

New Facilities For Visitors

While a formal announcement is awaited, officials are considering installing locker systems near India Gate to help visitors store their belongings safely before entering the monument complex. The move is expected to help transition the experience at India Gate into a more structured and environmentally conscious visit, encouraging people to respect the sanctity and cleanliness of the historic landmark.

How people are reacting

The changes have triggered a wave of nostalgia and mixed emotions among Delhiites and frequent visitors. Many recalled their childhood memories of picnics on the lush lawns of India Gate, playing football barefoot, sharing potluck meals, and enjoying chole bhature on family outings.

However, many also acknowledged that careless littering and misuse of public spaces by visitors have led to such strict regulations. One user shared, “Picnic isn't the problem. People treating that place like trash is.” Another noted, “This isn’t limited to India Gate; many people treat public spaces irresponsibly, and then there’s backlash when the government introduces rules.”