New 'Sheesh Mahal' Row In Jharkhand? Hemant Soren's Rs 67 Crore Bungalow Under BJP Scanner

Ranchi: After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row rocked the national capital, and may have played a role in unseating him from power, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposed new bungalow has stirred up a similar row.

Estimated at a cost of Rs 67 crore, Hemant Soren's bungalow has been labelled by the BJP, which is in opposition in the state, as a waste of public money. However the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, or JMM, defended it as an essential infrastructure project related to administration and security.

The Hemant Soren government has initiated the process for constructing the new Chief Minister’s residence on Kanke Road in Ranchi, inviting quotations for the project on March 25.

Officials said that the tender will be published on April 2, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for April 8. The last date for submission of bids is April 29, and the bids will be opened the following day, April 30.

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The foundation stone for the project was laid on May 12, 2025 by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who performed rituals at the site along with his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren. The new complex is being constructed after demolishing the old British-era residence located at the same site.

The government has justified the move, stating that the previous structure had become severely dilapidated and was no longer suitable for modern administrative needs. The upcoming residence is expected to include enhanced security systems, dedicated spaces for official meetings, and improved infrastructure to support governance.

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The Political Row

However, the bungalow has sparked a political row. Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has criticised the move, alleging that the government is constructing a “Sheesh Mahal” using public funds. He argued that while the state cites financial constraints for employment generation, scholarships, and tribal development, it is willing to spend heavily on the Chief Minister’s residence.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in response, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, reasoning that the project is an administrative necessity rather than a symbol of luxury.