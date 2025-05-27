New Video From Operation Sindoor Shows Massive Destruction of Critical Pakistani Posts

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a new video from Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s military strength in its response to Pakistan.

The video highlights the accuracy and precision of India's military strikes on Pakistani posts during Operation Sindoor.

It opens with visuals of the extensive destruction inflicted on Pakistan’s launch pads, including Looni, Putwal, Bhaironath, and PP Dhandar, as a result of India’s targeted military action.

Subsequent footage shows Indian armed forces destroying multiple Pakistani posts—among them Putwal, Dhandar, Tipu, Mumtaz Complex, Zameel, Saidawali, Umranwali (bunker), New Chumbian, Chaprar FWD, Chota Chak, Afzal Shaheed, Junglora, and UMG Bunker—ultimately forcing Pakistani Army personnel to abandon their positions.

This video is the latest in a series released by the Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

It also underscores the Armed Forces’ state of war preparedness and their commitment to ensuring the success of the operation.

The video includes images of soldiers paying tribute to the personnel martyred during the mission.

It concludes with the caption: "Jai Hind."

This comes amid Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.

Army Shares First-Ever Photos Of War Room

The Indian Army recently released a booklet for its personnel on Operation Sindoor, showcasing the Army Operations Room from where the mission was being monitored.

Operation Sindoor was overseen by top military leadership, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.