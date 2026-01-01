New Year Chill: Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips North India; Check January First Week IMD Forecast

New Year Chill: Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave, AQI Slips to Very Poor as Dense Fog Grips North India | Image: X/ Representative Image

New Delhi: A biting cold marked the start of 2026 in the national capital as cold wave conditions tightened their grip across large parts of North India. The first week of the New Year is set to remain harsh, with dense fog, low temperatures and deteriorating air quality, according to weather authorities.

Delhi shivers as temperatures hit multi-year low

In Delhi, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest daytime temperature since 2020. The minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal.

For Thursday, temperatures in the capital are expected to hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 9 to 11 degrees Celsius for the minimum. The IMD stated that while minimum temperatures may remain above normal by 2 to 4 degrees, maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal.

IMD warns of persistent fog in first week of 2026

The India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog over several states during the opening days of 2026. Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness persistent fog till January 5, while east Uttar Pradesh may experience similar conditions till January 2.

Advertisement

West Rajasthan is expected to remain under dense fog till January 3, 2026, with east Rajasthan seeing foggy conditions between January 2 and January 4.

The IMD has also warned of dense fog during night and morning hours at isolated pockets over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Jharkhand till January 2.

Advertisement

States likely to see dense fog conditions till January 5 include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast dense fog over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 7. West Rajasthan may experience dense fog till January 4, while Gangetic West Bengal is likely to remain fog-bound till January 3. Madhya Pradesh may see dense fog till January 1, with another spell expected during January 4 and 5.

Air quality worsens on first day of 2026

Delhi’s air quality also deteriorated sharply on New Year’s Day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index stood at 371 around 8 am, placing it in the very poor category. CPCB data later showed that the overall AQI remained at 371 by 8 pm, firmly in the very poor to severe range, compounding health concerns amid the cold wave and fog.

The cold start to 2026 continues