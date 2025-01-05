New Zealand Eases Visa Rules to Address Labour Shortages, Indian Migrants to Benefit

Wellington: To address labor shortages, New Zealand has simplified immigration pathways by adjusting work experience, wages, and visa durations, with new rules expected to benefit Indian migrants seeking job opportunities.

The adjustments are designed to make it easier for both employees and employers by streamlining the process for hiring and retaining skilled workers.

New Zealand has introduced two new pathways for seasonal workers, offering a three-year multi-entry visa for experienced workers and a seven-month single-entry visa for lower-skilled workers. These measures aim to meet the country's seasonal labor demands.

Additionally, the government has removed the median pay criteria for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV). While employers must still post job opportunities and offer market rate salaries, they are no longer required to meet a fixed salary threshold, giving them greater flexibility.

For migrants wishing to bring their children to New Zealand, AEWV holders must now earn a minimum of NZ$55,844 annually. This requirement, unchanged since 2019, ensures that migrant families can support themselves financially while living in the country.

New Zealand has extended the visa period for jobs classified under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) skill levels 4 and 5 from two years to three. Employees in these roles with current two-year visas, who meet the criteria, can apply for an additional one-year extension.

To make it easier for skilled migrants to find work, the government has also reduced the required work experience for migrants from three years to two. This change allows competent workers to more easily meet job requirements and secure employment in New Zealand.

Employers no longer need to follow the 21-day mandated recruitment period for skill level 4 or 5 jobs. Instead, they must only advertise and interview qualified applicants, showing they are attempting to hire locally.

In response to labor shortages in the construction industry, the government has also reduced the domestic workforce requirement for some roles from 35% to 15%. This change aims to help companies in the sector fill vacancies more efficiently.

From this year, employers who are accredited, are also not required to complete the online training modules provided by Employment New Zealand. Instead, Immigration New Zealand will offer easily accessible resources on employment rights and responsibilities.

From April 2025, migrants who want to transition from a student visa or any other work to AEWV will be given interim work rights.