Newborn Baby, 3 Others Charred To Death As Ambulance Catches Fire in Gujarat
A newborn baby and three other people were charred to death after an ambulance caught fire in Gujarat's Modasa on Monday night. The cause of the fire is not known yet.
Modasa: In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Modasa, as many as four people were charred to death after an ambulance caught fire on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident took place when the 1-year-old baby was being taken to a private hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment.
A doctor named Dr. Raj Rentia and a nurse, identified as Bhavika Manat, were among the deceased. Relatives of the baby and the driver of the private ambulance survived with burn injuries.
The fire was brought under control by the Modasa Municipal Corporation's fire department. The reason of the fire has not been determined yet.
RD Dabhi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aravalli, said, “Last night, at Ransaiyyad Circle near Modasa, an ambulance caught fire, killing four people inside it. The three who were sitting near the driver's side were rescued and immediately sent for treatment.” He added, “An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is investigating the cause of the fire.”
As per reports, the ambulance had slowed down near a petrol pump after the driver realised that the rear end of the vehicle had caught fire.
A video from the spot showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as fire officials tried to bring the blaze under control. The road was opened for traffic after the fire was brought under control.
