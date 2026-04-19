Newlywed Teenager Found Dead At Delhi Home, Suspicious Marks Found On Neck; Husband Absconding

New Delhi: A 19-year-old newlywed woman was found lying dead in suspicious condition in a room at her residence in Nai Basti area of ​​Delhi's Anand Parbat locality on Sunday.

Police, who rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call, found suspicious marks on the deceased's neck. The discovery raising questions over the death of the women, making police suspect whether she was murdered. The injury marks on her neck suggest that the woman might have been strangulated.

Notably, the woman's husband is absconding and police have launched a manhunt for him. As of now, the husband is being considered the prime suspect in the woman's death. According to the police, the woman had been married for a mere three months.

The exact cause of the woman's death has not yet been ascertained. Post-mortem reports are still awaited.

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Police are investigating the case from all angles. A forensic team also arrived at the scene.

Further details are awaited.

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