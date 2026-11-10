Newlywed Wrestler Shot Dead While Bursting Crackers Outside His Home In Kapurthala

Kapurthala: A young wrestler in Punjab's Kapurthala, married barely 6 months ago, was shot dead as he stepped outside to enjoy Diwali with firecrackers. The deceased wrestler, identified as Mani (27), also known as Pehalwan, reportedly collapsed in Mohalla Mehtabgarh after a bullet pierced his chest.

According to reports, the victim was immediately rushed to a civil hospital in Kapurthala by his friends on a scooter, but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident has left his parents, his young wife from Begowal and his 4 sisters to face a Diwali they will never forget.

Reports suggested that the Kapurthala police received a call about firing at around 7.30 pm on Monday and a team was sent at once. As per claims, two assailants arrived and opened fire while Mani was bursting crackers near his home. Two shots were fired and one struck Mani in the chest, causing him fatal injury.

The police recovered the two spent cartridges from the spot, and a case was registered on the family's complaint. The police officials stated that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest.

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Was He The Intended Target?

The police are also probing to ascertain the motive behind the shocking murder of the wrestler. DSP Sheetal Singh stated that the dispute appeared to be between two groups and that a neighbour was the target. The preliminary investigation suggested Mani might not have been the intended target and could have been hit by a bullet fired at someone else.

The police are examining whether the firing was linked to an earlier dispute, with local inputs pointing to an old enmity between two brothers and Mani's friend Pammy. In a later update, the DSP named two brothers, Kamal and Mani, sons of Pala Singh, as having allegedly shot Pehalwan. The police asserted that two cases under the Arms Act were already registered against Kamal. The exact motive will become clearer after the suspects are arrested.

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Family Insists He Had No Enemies

The victim's father, Bagga, stated to the police that they did not have enmity with anybody, and his son, who practised wrestling, had no dispute with anyone. The family's statement was being recorded and the investigation was on.

The police said that the suspects had been identified and several teams were conducting raids, though no arrests had been confirmed. The incident also drew a political reaction, with Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleging young people were unsafe even on festival days under the Bhagwant Mann government.