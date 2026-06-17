Delhi To Noida Airport In Minutes? NHAI To Build 31-KM Elevated Road To Boost Connectivity

New Delhi: In a major move to overhaul the National Capital Region’s (NCR) infrastructure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a massive 31-kilometre elevated expressway project.

Running from the Okhla Barrage in East Delhi to Chi-IV in Greater Noida, the upcoming corridor is set to transform regional travel, drastically reducing transit times and offering a critical high-speed alternative to the perennially congested Noida Expressway.

The proposed eight-lane highway will cut through a vital corridor, running parallel to the Yamuna River embankment.

Designed to handle heavy volumes of interstate traffic, the modern expressway is being fast-tracked by authorities, with an ambitious target completion timeline of just two years.

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Once operational, it will serve as a foundational spine for the region's rapidly growing economic and residential hubs.

Beyond easing daily commuter traffic between Delhi and Noida, the primary strategic objective of this megaproject is to optimise access to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

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As the airport nears its operational phases, creating robust, high-speed surface connectivity from the heart of the capital has become a top priority for urban planners.

This 31-km expressway is not an isolated project; rather, it is the anchor of a comprehensive, multi-pronged connectivity blueprint designed to stitch together the NCR.

The larger master plan integrates two other critical infrastructure assets: the long-awaited 5.5-kilometre Chilla Elevated Road and a strategic 1.4-kilometre connector link.

By tying these projects together into a unified transit network, the government aims to eliminate notorious bottlenecks and traffic signals.

The resulting infrastructure will allow motorists to experience seamless, uninterrupted travel across four major geographic zones: Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and the Jewar Airport zone.

Urban planning experts note that the Yamuna embankment route will minimise standard land acquisition hurdles, allowing for the aggressive two-year construction timeline.

For millions of NCR residents, the project promises to cut commuting hours, reduce fuel consumption, and slash vehicular emissions by smoothing out stop-and-go traffic.