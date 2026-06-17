Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut Resorts to Profanities Against Rebel MPs, Fadnavis Camp Says This is Why MPs Are Leaving

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut triggered a fresh political storm on Wednesday after launching an attack on rebel leaders within the party, openly demanding that the media broadcast his unedited, abusive remarks against them.

Speaking to reporters amidst growing speculation of further internal rifts and a widening split within the Shiv Sena ranks, Raut took a highly aggressive stance, telling media houses not to censor or mute his profanities.

The controversy erupted during a routine press briefing when Raut, known for his fiery and combative rhetoric, began targeting the rebel faction of MPs and MLAs who defected to the Eknath Shinde-led camp. As he hurled expletives to describe the rebel lawmakers, he noticed television crews adjusting their audio equipment or indicating standard broadcast censorship.

Raut immediately paused his statement to address the journalists directly, stating, "Don't cut it. Do not censor or mute these words. Let the public hear exactly how these traitors deserve to be addressed."

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He argued that censoring it dilutes the raw anger of the party's grassroots workers against those who sabotaged Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

Opponents Hit Back

The ruling alliance was quick to condemn Raut's remarks, with Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat launching a sharp counterattack on Wednesday. Shirsat strongly criticized the UBT leader over his choice of words, calling the behavior completely unacceptable.

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"The kind of abusive language Sanjay Raut is using toward party MPs is insulting and it is just not right," Shirsat said, adding that such conduct damages the political culture of the state. This must have been going on for a long time. The result is that today the MPs don't want to be with them," Shirsat added.

Other leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP accused Raut of deep frustration over the party's dwindling political footprint, hinting that they might approach the Rajya Sabha Chairman regarding the MP's public conduct.

Despite the backlash, Raut and the UBT faction have shown no signs of backing down, doubling down on their strategy of aggressive, street-style politics to keep their core base intact.

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