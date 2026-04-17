NHAI’s FASTag Crackdown Begins: Wrong Vehicle Numbers to Get Blacklisted, Annual Pass Gets Costlier
NHAI is cleaning up FASTag data, blacklisting tags with wrong vehicle numbers. Drivers must verify details to avoid penalties. Meanwhile, the FASTag Annual Pass fee rises to Rs 3,075 from April 1, 2026.
- India News
- 3 min read
If you drive regularly on highways, this is something you need to pay attention to. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started a major clean-up of the FASTag system, and it could directly impact your toll payments. NHAI has found that in many cases, the vehicle registration number (VRN) linked to a FASTag does not match the actual number plate on the vehicle. In simple terms, your FASTag might be registered under the wrong car number.
This mismatch has been causing problems. It allows some people to avoid toll charges, creates confusion in enforcement, and weakens the system designed to track vehicles digitally.
Why is this happening?
A large number of these errors come from older FASTags issued before they were linked with the government’s vehicle database, VAHAN. Back then, the process relied more on manual entry, which increased the chances of mistakes.
Now, with everything becoming digital, these old errors are coming to light.
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What action will be taken?
NHAI has directed all banks that issue FASTags to immediately verify the vehicle details linked to each tag. If your FASTag is found to have incorrect details:
- It can be blacklisted
- It may stop working at toll plazas
- You could face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act
So if your FASTag suddenly stops working, this could be the reason.
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Why this matters now
This move is also linked to the upcoming Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system. This new system will remove physical toll booths and charge vehicles automatically using cameras and sensors.
For this to work properly, vehicle data must be 100% accurate. If your number plate and FASTag don’t match, the system won’t recognize your vehicle correctly and you could receive fines or e-notices.
What should drivers do?
- Check if your FASTag is correctly linked to your car number
- Update details through your bank or FASTag provider
- Avoid buying or using second-hand FASTags without verification
- Taking a few minutes now can save you from trouble later.
FASTag Annual Pass Gets Costlier
In another update, the government has also increased the FASTag Annual Pass fee.
New price: Rs 3,075
Old price: Rs 3,000
Effective from: April 1, 2026
This revision follows rules set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
What is the FASTag Annual Pass?
Launched on August 15, 2025, the annual pass allows private vehicle owners to:
- Make up to 200 toll crossings
- Travel for one full year
- Avoid paying toll every time
It’s currently valid at around 1,150 toll plazas across India and is used by over 56 lakh (5.6 million) drivers. The pass is popular because it is a one-time payment which means it does not require frequent recharges. Also, it allows for faster travel through tolls.
How to activate
You can activate it easily using the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI website. Juts pay the fee and it gets activated within 2 hours on your existing FASTag.
The government is clearly pushing towards a fully digital, faster, and more transparent toll system. Cleaning up wrong FASTag data and introducing systems like MLFF are part of that plan.
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