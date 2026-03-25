Updated 25 March 2026 at 16:05 IST
Planning a Long Drive? FASTag Annual Pass To Cost Rs 75 More from April 1 | Details Inside
The Annual Pass offers several benefits like hassle-free toll payments, shorter wait times at plazas, and overall cost savings for frequent commuters.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Swooshing through a toll plaza seems to be liberating especially if you have a FASTag Annual Pass. One can just pay Rs 3,000 annually, and can take up to 200 trips in a year. However, from April 1, this option seems to cost more on your wallet. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently revised the FASTag Annual Pass fee from April 1, 2026, up from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for 2026–27.
What is FASTag Annual Pass?
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that enables smooth, cashless travel across India’s national highways and expressways. Its Annual Pass is a prepaid plan tailored for frequent travellers, allowing unlimited convenience through a one-time payment valid for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.
While the upcoming Rs 75 price hike is relatively small, regular highway users should take note of the revised cost. Those planning to buy or renew the pass can still avail of the current Rs 3,000 rate if they act before the new pricing takes effect from April 1.
The Annual Pass offers several benefits like hassle-free toll payments, shorter wait times at plazas, and overall cost savings for frequent commuters.
Advertisement
Validity and Usage
The FASTag Annual Pass remains valid for one year from the date of activation or a maximum of 200 trips. This makes it a practical choice for daily commuters, long-distance travellers, and even commercial vehicle users.
How to Activate You FASTag
Users can easily activate or renew the pass through the official FASTag mobile app:
Advertisement
- Download the app
- Log in using registered details
- Choose the Annual Pass option
- Complete the payment
Why Should You Hurry Now
With only a short window left before the revised pricing comes into effect, car owners may want to renew or purchase early to lock in the current rate. One should check official notifications for any updates or changes in pricing and policy before making any such purchase.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 16:05 IST