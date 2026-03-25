Planning a Long Drive? FASTag Annual Pass To Cost Rs 75 More from April 1 | Details Inside

New Delhi: Swooshing through a toll plaza seems to be liberating especially if you have a FASTag Annual Pass. One can just pay Rs 3,000 annually, and can take up to 200 trips in a year. However, from April 1, this option seems to cost more on your wallet. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently revised the FASTag Annual Pass fee from April 1, 2026, up from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for 2026–27.

What is FASTag Annual Pass?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that enables smooth, cashless travel across India’s national highways and expressways. Its Annual Pass is a prepaid plan tailored for frequent travellers, allowing unlimited convenience through a one-time payment valid for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

While the upcoming Rs 75 price hike is relatively small, regular highway users should take note of the revised cost. Those planning to buy or renew the pass can still avail of the current Rs 3,000 rate if they act before the new pricing takes effect from April 1.

The Annual Pass offers several benefits like hassle-free toll payments, shorter wait times at plazas, and overall cost savings for frequent commuters.

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Validity and Usage

The FASTag Annual Pass remains valid for one year from the date of activation or a maximum of 200 trips. This makes it a practical choice for daily commuters, long-distance travellers, and even commercial vehicle users.

How to Activate You FASTag

Users can easily activate or renew the pass through the official FASTag mobile app:

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Download the app

Log in using registered details

Choose the Annual Pass option

Complete the payment

Why Should You Hurry Now