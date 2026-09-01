NHRC Issues Notices to Delhi & UP Police Over 16-Year-Old Girl's Rape by Bus Driver and Conductor; Seeks Report in 2 Weeks

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report detailing the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl by a bus driver and conductor. The Commission has issued notices to senior police officials in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the report that prompted the Commission’s action, the minor boarded a bus from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on 4 August 2026. She was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by the driver and conductor of the vehicle. The accused reportedly threatened her with dire consequences before abandoning her at the Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal in Delhi.

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