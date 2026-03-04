Updated 4 March 2026 at 13:19 IST
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Reported Death of a Boy After Falling Into Uncovered Drain In Gorakhpur
The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a boy’s death after falling into an uncovered drain in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, issuing notices to local authorities. In a separate incident, six people were killed in a tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Hathras district when a double-decker bus collided with a van.
National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported death of a boy after falling into an uncovered drain in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, a release said.
Residents reportedly alleged inaction by authorities on their complaints about covering the drain
The Commission issued notices to the DM and the SSP, Gorakhpur, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report expected to include status of the compensation, if any, provided to the family of the victim boy.
According to the media report, carried on February 26, the boy was returning home after purchasing stationery items when his bicycle slipped into the open drain which was hidden behind dense bushes at an under-construction site.
Earlier, in a separate incident 6 people lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district during the early hours of Tuesday after a double-decker bus collided with a van near 141 milestone on the Yamuna Expressway, officials said.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha, authorities received information about the incident at around 4:15 am. The accident involved a van travelling from Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan and a double-decker bus heading from Noida to Gorakhpur.
As per SP Kushwaha, thirteen people were travelling in the van at the time of the collision. All the occupants were rescued from the damaged vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 4 March 2026 at 13:19 IST